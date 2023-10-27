Best player prop bets to consider for Bengals vs. 49ers in NFL Week 8

The Cincinnati Bengals will travel out west to face the San Francisco 49ers in Week 8. Kickoff is set for 4:25 p.m. ET from Levi’s Stadium, and the game will air on CBS. While it remains to be seen who lines up under center for San Francisco, Joe Burrow and company will seek its third straight victory and a possible move above .500.

Here are the best player props to consider for Sunday’s matchup, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Bengals vs. 49ers player prop bets

Joe Mixon — Under 53.3 rushing yards (-115)

San Francisco may have some questions on offense, but there’s no doubting how good their defense is against the run, in particular at home. The 49ers boast the NFL’s third-best rushing defense, allowing just 79.3 yards per game on the ground. At home, they’re even better in allowing a mere 63.7 yards per game on the ground.

The Bengals will likely make the passing game an emphasis, hence, Mixon hitting the under feels likely this week.

Brandon Aiyuk — Over 61.5 receiving yards (-115)

Whether it’s Brock Purdy or Sam Darnold under center come Sunday, there’s no debate that Aiyuk is the 49ers WR1. With Deebo Samuel still sidelined, expect Aiyuk to build off his five-catch, 57-yard performance from a week ago. Cincinnati has been decent against the pass this season, but Aiyuk’s upside is too intriguing to ignore, in particular, if it's Darnold throwing him the ball.

Joe Burrow — Over 1.5 passing TDs (+120)

While the 49ers have a quarterback conundrum on their hands, Burrow has had the hot hand, having thrown for five touchdowns over the last two games. San Francisco’s secondary is much more susceptible than their front seven, having allowed an average of 1.0 passing touchdowns per game this season. Bet on Joe Cool tossing for at least one more in a pivotal matchup on Sunday.