Best player prop bets to consider for Browns vs. Seahawks in NFL Week 8

The Cleveland Browns will take their surging defense on the road as they face the Seattle Seahawks in Week 8. Kickoff is set for 4:05 p.m. ET from Lumen Field, and the game will air on Fox. For the second straight week, the Browns will roll with their backup quarterback under center, while the Seahawks welcome back a top target on the outside.

Here are the best player props for Sunday’s matchup, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Browns vs. Seahawks player prop bets

Amari Cooper — Under 49.5 receiving yards (-115)

Another week, another start for P.J. Walker as Deshaun Watson has been ruled out for Sunday. Unfortunately, that doesn't bode well for Cooper, who finished with just two receptions for 22 yards last week, despite a high-octane 39-38 final score. Perhaps Cooper forms a nice rapport with Walker, but there’s too much uncertainty to take the over here.

D.K. Metcalf — Under 53.5 receiving yards (-115)

How will Geno Smith and this Seahawks offense fare against the NFL’s 10th-ranked scoring defense? Cleveland is allowing the fewest passing yards per game (149.2), and a stout pass rush headlined by Myles Garrett will give Smith fits in the pocket. We could be in for a ground-and-pound, physical type of game, which means Metcalf could likely finish under on his receiving total.

Kareem Hunt — Under 46.5 rushing yards (-115)

Oppositely, Seattle has proven reliable in defending the run this season. The Seahawks rank seventh against the run, allowing just 87.2 yards per game on the ground. They’ve more than held their own at home as well, and over the last three games they’ve allowed just an average of 95.0 rushing yards per game. Hunt is the lone option in the backfield, so don’t be surprised to see Seattle stack the box to success.