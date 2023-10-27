Best player prop bets to consider for Texans vs. Panthers in NFL Week 8

The first two picks of the 2023 NFL Draft meet as the Houston Texans face off against the Carolina Panthers. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET from Bank of America Stadium, and the game will air on CBS. Both teams are fresh off the bye, as Carolina remains in search of its first regular season win.

Here are the best player prop bets for Sunday’s matchup, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Texans vs. Panthers player prop bets

Bryce Young — Under 232.5 passing yards (-115)

Though not entirely his fault, Young has looked far from the likes of the No. 1 overall pick, as the winless Panthers rank 30th in yards per play (4.4). That inefficiency on offense makes this prop bet a clear choice, even if Carolina is playing at home. Young has hit over this prop total just once all season and is averaging just 193.4 passing yards per game in his rookie campaign.

Dameon Pierce — Over 53.5 rushing yards (-115)

The Panthers boast one of the worst run defenses in the NFL, ranking 31st in rushing yards allowed per game (144.3) and 28th in yards allowed per rush (4.9). Pierce has been far from the player that was on display in his rookie season, but the second-year tailback has an excellent chance to hit the over on this prop bet against Carolina’s leaky defense.

C.J. Stroud — Over 1.5 passing TDs (+114)

Stroud has thrown for at least two touchdowns in four of his six games this season and has been shut out completely just once (back in the season opener). His comfortability in the offense is too noteworthy to ignore, and against a porous Panthers defense, he should be able to find the endzone twice once again. Carolina is allowing 1.7 passing touchdowns per game this season.