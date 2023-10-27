Best player prop bets to consider for Saints vs. Colts in NFL Week 8

The New Orleans Saints head on the road to face the Indianapolis Colts in Week 8 of the NFL season. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET from Lucas Oil Stadium, and the game will air on Fox. Both teams are looking to get back into the win column after suffering close losses down the stretch in Week 7.

Here are the best player prop bets for Sunday’s matchup, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Saints vs. Colts player prop bets

Derek Carr — Under 237.5 passing yards (-115)

New Orleans' offense is in a rut roughly halfway through the season, and it shows when looking at Carr’s volume of passing yards. He’s finished over this prop total in three of seven games this season, despite boasting a strong arm that should have him equipped to look downfield. His receiving yards per game drops to 216.8 when on the road this season, so the under seems likely in another road matchup.

Josh Downs — Over 44.5 receiving yards (-120)

Downs finally had the breakout game that believers were waiting for last week, having caught five of his six targets for 125 yards and a second-straight touchdown. He might not surpass the century mark in back-to-back games, but he’s a healthy 57.3 yards per game on the season. So long as defenses are forced to allocate attention to Michael Pittman, Downs is liable to take advantage of a few big plays here and there.

Gardner Minshew — Over 1.5 passing TDs (+140)

Minshew has tossed three touchdowns over his last two games, including a two-score performance last week. As he’s grown a nice rapport with emerging wideout Downs, it’s becoming the norm to see the upside with him in the passing game, at least when at home. The Saints are allowing 1.1 passing touchdowns per game this season, so it’s not out of the realm of possibility for Minshew to tack on one more.