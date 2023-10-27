Best player prop bets to consider for Patriots vs. Dolphins in NFL Week 8

The New England Patriots and Miami Dolphins meet in an AFC East showdown in Week 8 of the NFL season. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET from Hard Rock Stadium, and the game will air on CBS. This marks the second matchup of the season between these two division rivals, with the Dolphins winning 24-17 back in Week 2.

Here are the best player props for Sunday’s matchup, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Patriots vs. Dolphins player prop bets

Mac Jones — Under 226.5 passing yards (-115)

Jones is averaging just 211.4 passing yards per game this season, and his passing efficiency notably takes a dip when away from Gillette Stadium. The third-year quarterback’s completion percentage falls to 61.4 when on the road this year, while he averages just 183.6 yards per game through the air. There’s too much uncertainty surrounding this offense to risk taking the over.

Jaylen Waddle — Over 58.5 receiving yards (-115)

Waddle is averaging 59.8 receiving yards per game this season, but he could be equipped to beat his average this Sunday given the health of Tyreek Hill. Hill is expected to suit up, but with reports that a hip injury is bothering him, no one can rule out some type of snap count or even a step back from the usual dynamic type of performance he puts together.

If that’s the case, Waddle immediately sees a boost to being a fringe WR1 on Sunday, a role that he’s more than capable of upholding.

Tua Tagovailoa — Under 1.5 passing TDs (+145)

How’s this for a stat: Tagovailoa is a perfect 5-0 in his career against Bill Belichick, and yet he’s never thrown for more than one touchdown in a game. It’s hard to envision the Dolphins’ offense being capped at home, but perhaps Hill’s injury, combined with the Patriots’ historically stout defense, gives enough cause to take the under here. If anything, it could come down to which team wins the battle on the ground.