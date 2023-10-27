Best player prop bets to consider for Falcons vs. Titans in NFL Week 8

The Atlanta Falcons and the Tennessee Titans meet in Week 8 of the NFL season. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET from Nissan Stadium, and the game will air on CBS. The Titans are fresh off the bye as they welcome a Falcons team that eked out a close win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last week.

Here are the best player prop bets for Sunday’s matchup, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Falcons vs. Titans player prop bets

Bijan Robinson — Under 48.5 rushing yards (-115)

Whether Robinson has been “feeling well” or not, his efficiency on the ground has slipped over the last few weeks. After rushing for 50-plus yards in three of his first four games, he’s been held to under 50 yards in three straight weeks. Tennessee’s run defense has been on a different level at home, allowing just 66.5 yards per game on the ground.

Tyjae Spears — Under 30.5 rushing yards (-115)

Spears is more than an excellent complementary piece to Derrick Henry in the backfield, namely due to his prowess as a pass catcher. Spears has hit the over on this prop before, but he’s seen his rushing yards slip in three straight games. That’s been a causality of being used more as a receiver, with his receiving yards increasing in three straight weeks. Based on that trait, take the under on his yardage on the ground.

Desmond Ridder — Over 1.5 passing TDs (+150)

Ridder’s three-game streak of at least one passing touchdown was snapped last week in an odd loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Even on the road, he has a strong chance to hit the over on this prop given how accommodating Tennessee’s defense has been to quarterbacks. The Titans are allowing 1.0 passing touchdowns per game, and Ridder could be forced to throw even more with Robinson maybe or maybe not at 100 percent.