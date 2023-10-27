Best player prop bets to consider for Vikings vs. Packers in NFL Week 8

The Minnesota Vikings and the Green Bay Packers meet for an NFC North showdown in Week 8. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET from Lambeau Field, and the game will air on Fox. This marks the first divisional matchup between these two, as these two rivals split the season-series in 2022.

Here are some of the best player props for Sunday’s matchup, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Vikings vs. Packers player prop bets

Kirk Cousins — Over 250.5 passing yards (-115)

Despite the absence of Justin Jefferson, Cousins is averaging 293.9 passing yards per game, having blown past the 250-yard mark in five of his seven contests this season. Green Bay is one of the stingier passing defenses, but Cousins and the Vikings rank third in the league for passing yards per game, so they’ve had no qualms about airing it out against their opponents.

Jordan Addison — Over 58.5 receiving yards (-115)

Addison has finished over this prop in three games so far this season, but last week’s performance may have been his breakout game. After catching seven receptions for 123 yards and two touchdowns, it’s clear he’s the big play threat that’s stepping in for the injured Justin Jefferson. With Cousins and the Vikings being pass-happy, Addison should confidently clear this prop.

Aaron Jones — Anytime TD scorer (+140)

We’re betting that this is finally the week in which Jones looks like his usual self. His play on the field has been a frustrating conundrum as he works his way back from a hamstring injury, but last week’s 38 rushing yards on eight carries was an encouraging sign. Look for him to finally take on a workload that is indicative of his role in the offense, which means he should get the benefit of the doubt in finding the end zone, so long as Jordan Love can take Green Bay within scoring distance.