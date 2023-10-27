Best player prop bets to consider for Rams vs. Cowboys in NFL Week 8

The Los Angeles Rams face the Dallas Cowboys in Week 8 of the NFL season. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET from AT&T Stadium, and the game will air on Fox. The Cowboys are fresh off their bye and will seek a second-straight win, while the Rams are looking to rebound from their loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Here are some of the best player props to consider, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Rams vs. Cowboys player prop bets

Cooper Kupp — Over 84.5 receiving yards (-115)

We’ll take last week’s 29-receiving-yard performance from Kupp as a rare, one-off anomaly. In his other two games since returning from injured reserve, the All-Pro receiver has averaged 133.0 receiving yards per game, as his rapport with Matthew Stafford hasn’t dipped on bit. Dallas’ secondary has been more than solid, but the absence of Trevon Diggs should only present more of a challenge in containing Kupp.

Dak Prescott — Over 242.5 passing yards (odds)

In spite of the noise surrounding Prescott and his knack for turning the ball over, his completion rate is an impressive 69.5%, while he’s averaging 222.2 yards per game and 7.0 yards with each attempt. In facing an interior pass rush headlined by Aaron Donald, the key will be getting the ball out early and often. Prescott has finished under this prop total just twice this season, so the odds are in his favor coming off the bye week.

Puka Nacua — Over 6.5 receptions (+105)

Despite the return of Kupp, Nacua has remained an integral piece of the Rams passing game, while Tutu Atwell has had the short end of the stick. The early contender for Offensive Rookie of the Year had eight receptions on 12 targets for 154 yards last week, and he’s finished with fewer than six receptions in just two games this season. Nacua is liable to see double-digit targets on the regular, which means this prop is by no means too tall of a task for him to reach.