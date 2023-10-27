Best player prop bets to consider for Eagles vs. Commanders in NFL Week 8

The Philadelphia Eagles will prepare for an NFC East showdown with the Washington Commanders in Week 8. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET from FedEx Field, and the game will air on Fox. Here are some of the best prop bets to consider in what could be a high-octane matchup between two division rivals.

All odds are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Eagles vs. Commanders player prop bets

D’Andre Swift — Under 63.5 rushing yards (-115)

After back-to-back games of 130 and 175 rushing yards in Weeks 2 and 3, Swift has arguably cooled off since. The veteran tailback is averaging just 51.5 rushing yards per game in his last four contests and could potentially take a backseat to the Eagles passing game. Washington is coming off a solid performance in which they held Saquon Barkley to just 3.7 yards per carry.

Terry McLaurin — Over 55.5 receiving yards (-115)

Though Sam Howell has a knack for spreading the ball around, he still makes time for finding his No. 1 target in McLaurin. Washington’s top wideout has averaged 85.5 receiving yards per game over the last two weeks, and should be equipped to hit the over on his prop bet come Sunday. Philadelphia’s secondary is allowing 227.4 passing yards per game, which ranks 18th in the league.

Jalen Hurts — Under 252.5 passing yards (-115)

Washington may be allowing 248.4 passing yards per game, but that number drops to just 201.7 yards per game allowed when at home. Hurts’ passing average dips slightly to 257.5 yards per game when on the road, and in a tightly contested divisional matchup, he could very well counter by making plays with his legs against a stout Commanders pass rush.