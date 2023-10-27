Best player prop bets to consider for Jaguars vs. Steelers in NFL Week 8

The Jacksonville Jaguars face the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 8 of the NFL season. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET from Ariscure Stadium, and the game will air on CBS. With a pair of talented pass catchers and tailbacks on both sides, these are some of the best player prop bets to consider for Sunday’s matchup.

All odds are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Jaguars vs. Steelers player prop bets

Travis Etienne Jr. — Over 20.5 receiving yards (-115)

Etienne has quite literally been the engine of the Jaguars offense, much to the chagrin of fantasy owners of Calvin Ridley. Regardless, numbers never lie, and the Jaguars tailback is averaging 28.0 receiving yards per game this season, including three straight games of 20-plus receiving yards. As a counter to a pass rush headlined by TJ Watt, look for Etienne to be thoroughly involved as a pass catcher.

George Pickens — Over 53.5 receiving yards (-115)

There’s no question as to who Kenny Pickett’s favorite target through the air is. Pickens is riding back-to-back games of 100-plus receiving yards, and he’s totaled 50 or more receiving yards in four of his six contests this season. Jacksonville’s leaky secondary has been susceptible through the air as well, ranking 31st in allowing 273.9 passing yards per game.

Trevor Lawrence — Over 1.5 passing TDs (+110)

Lawrence has thrown a touchdown in five straight games this season, and there’s been only one contest in which he’s been shut out entirely. Pittsburgh’s defensive front speaks for itself, but that’s not to say they’ve been exposed through the air. The Steelers allow 1.5 passing touchdowns per game, which is 23rd in the league. The trick is for Lawrence is to snag that coveted second touchdown, but against this secondary and at this price, this prop bet is worth rolling with.