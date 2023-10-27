Pick against the spread for Raiders vs. Lions in Week 8 of 2023 NFL season

The Detroit Lions will host the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 8 of the NFL season. Kickoff from Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan, is scheduled for 8:15 p.m. ET on Monday, October 30.

The Lions check in as 8-point home favorites according to DraftKings Sportsbook. Below, we’ll run through our favorite pick against the spread for this Monday Night Football matchup.

Raiders vs. Lions, Week 8: Pick against the spread

Both teams would like to forget what happened last week and move on.

The Lions went into their game at the Baltimore Ravens with a 5-1 record and came away with a rough 38-6 loss. That inevitably leads to questions asking how good the Lions really are, so a bounce back in Week 8 is paramount to right the ship.

Meanwhile, the Raiders lost 30-12 at the Chicago Bears last Sunday. Las Vegas didn’t have starting QB Jimmy Garoppolo, but the Bears didn’t have Justin Fields either. There’s a chance Garoppolo will return from a back injury to play in this game.

Detroit should be motivated to come out swinging in this game, especially while playing at home in primetime. I expect the Lions to feed off that energy and play more like the team we saw in the first six games of the season than last week’s edition at Baltimore.

The Pick: Lions -8