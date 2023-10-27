Pick against the spread for Raiders vs. Lions in Week 8 of 2023 NFL season

The Detroit Lions will host the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 8 of the NFL season. Kickoff from Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan, is scheduled for 8:15 p.m. ET on Monday, October 30.
The Lions check in as 8-point home favorites according to DraftKings Sportsbook. Below, we’ll run through our favorite pick against the spread for this Monday Night Football matchup.
Raiders vs. Lions, Week 8: Pick against the spread
Both teams would like to forget what happened last week and move on.
The Lions went into their game at the Baltimore Ravens with a 5-1 record and came away with a rough 38-6 loss. That inevitably leads to questions asking how good the Lions really are, so a bounce back in Week 8 is paramount to right the ship.
Meanwhile, the Raiders lost 30-12 at the Chicago Bears last Sunday. Las Vegas didn’t have starting QB Jimmy Garoppolo, but the Bears didn’t have Justin Fields either. There’s a chance Garoppolo will return from a back injury to play in this game.
Detroit should be motivated to come out swinging in this game, especially while playing at home in primetime. I expect the Lions to feed off that energy and play more like the team we saw in the first six games of the season than last week’s edition at Baltimore.