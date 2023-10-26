Best player prop bets to consider for Buccaneers vs. Bills in NFL Week 8

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers enter Thursday night’s matchup against the Buffalo Bills as touchdown-plus underdogs. But even with that significant point spread there are still plenty of good player props to consider. Here’s a look at three of our favorites.

Buccaneers vs. Bills player prop bets

Rachaad White— Under 49.5 rushing yards (-130)

While White is averaging 13.8 carries per game, he’s only cleared this line in two of the six games he’s played in this year, so I’m betting the under. While I think this game will be closer than expected (which means the Bucs will still have opportunities to run the ball), White has yet to prove that he can turn his touches into yards. I’m expecting it to be another high-volume, low-production day for White.

Gabriel Davis — Over 39.5 yards receiving (-110)

It’s time to ride the Gabe Davis wave. While Davis has only combined for 27 yards over the Bills' last two games, he’s a bonafide deep threat who does his best work in the second level. The Buccaneers have allowed passes for 45+ yards in each of their last two games, and four Falcons players had 40+ yards receiving last week. This should be another week where Davis benefits from the extra attention generated by Diggs.

Josh Allen — Over 23.5 yards rushing (-110)

While Allen hasn’t cleared this line his past three games, the Buccaneers are coming off a game where they allowed 38 yards rushing to Falcons running back Desmond Ridder. The Buccaneers have a top-15 rush defense, but it’s tougher to defend Allen’s improvisational rushing attack.