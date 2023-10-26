Pick against the spread for Buccaneers vs. Bills in Week 8 of 2023 NFL season

This week’s iteration of Thursday Night football features an interconference matchup between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-3) and the Buffalo Bills (4-3) at Highmark Stadium in Buffalo, New York.

All odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook

Buccaneers vs. Bills, Week 8: Pick against the spread

Both teams enter this matchup off tough losses to division opponents, as the Buccaneers suffered a 16-13 loss to the Falcons while the Bill fell to the Patriots.

The Buccaneers sit a game away from the top seed in the NFC North but will enter Thursday night’s game as pretty big underdogs. Baker Mayfield has been a slightly above-average quarterback (1,363 yards, 8 touchdowns, 4 interceptions) so far this season, and is coming off a game where he threw for 275 yards and a touchdown against Atlanta.

Bill quarterback Josh Allen had a high-volume game in the team’s loss to the Patriots, as he went 27-for-41 for 265 yards and two touchdowns and an interception. While Allen’s thrown for more than 1,800 yards and 15 touchdowns, he’s also thrown seven interceptions and has suffered two close losses. All-Pro wideout Stefon Diggs is among the league’s leaders in receiving yards (678 yards) but was held to 58 yards against the Patriots.

There’s no doubt the Bills are a better team than the Buccaneers, but I don’t know if they’re 8.5 points better. The Bills' offense has looked as explosive as it has in years prior, while the Buccaneers' offensive is the definition of average. Both teams have good but not great defenses and will be coming off short weeks, which I think will be an equalizer. I like the Bills to win but the Buccaneers to keep it close.

The Pick: Buccaneers +8.5