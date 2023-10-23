Best player prop bets for 49ers vs. Vikings in Monday Night Football in Week 7

The San Francisco 49ers will match up with the Minnesota Vikings for Week 7’s iteration of Monday Night Football. This primetime game brings with it a plethora of player prop bets to choose from. The injury report will be important. 49ers starting running back Christian McCaffrey is questionable and wide receiver Deebo Samuel has already been ruled out.

The 49ers are 6.5-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook. They have -270 moneyline odds as the favorite, and the Vikings are the +220 underdogs. The run total is set at 44.5.

Monday Night Football: 49ers vs. Vikings prop bets

Alexander Mattison under 45.5 rushing yards (-105)

Mattison has struggled to stay consistent in his first season as the starting running back for the Vikings. He had 18 carries last week against the Chicago Bears and tallied only 44 rushing yards. On the season, Mattison is averaging 3.9 yards per carry. The 49ers defense is allowing the fifth-fewest rushing yards per game this year.

Brandon Aiyuk over 4.5 reception (-130)

With Samuel ruled out, Aiyuk will lead the wide receivers for San Francisco. If McCaffrey is ruled out, you could look at teasing this prop higher, but it should be a big night for Aiyuk. He has at least four receptions in back-to-back games and at least six in two of his five games this year.

T.J. Hockenson over 5.5 receptions (-110)

With Justin Jefferson on injured reserve, Minnesota has relied upon tight end T.J. Hockenson to bring reliability to its passing attack. Over his last two games, he has totaled 11 receptions for 101 yards on 16 targets. Hockenson has at least six receptions in four of his six games this season.