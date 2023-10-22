Best player prop bets for Dolphins vs. Eagles in Sunday Night Football in Week 7

This week’s most anticipated game features Philadelphia Eagles hosting the Miami Dolphins. The Eagles are favored by three points here, though the Dolphins are seeing plenty of action as the underdogs here. The one thing we can definitely count on in this game is lots and lots of scoring. The over/under is set at 51.5, the highest total of the week. Dolphins games have gone over in four of six contests this season, and it’s happened three times for Eagles out of six games.

This is the primetime game on Sunday night, as it should be. If you’re thinking about getting in on some of the player props, here are a few recommendations.

Sunday Night Football: Dolphins vs. Eagles prop bets

Tyreek Hill - OVER 97.5 receiving yards (-115)

Betting on 98 receiving yards for a player in a single game usually feels a little risky to me, but not for Tyreek Hill. He’s had at least 163 yards in each of his last two games, and he’s posted triple-digit yardage totals in four of six games this season. He’s had at least 143 receiving yards in four of his last five road games against NFC teams.

The Eagles defense has been favorable to opposing receivers, giving up more than 232 passing yards per game on average.

AJ Brown - OVER 82.5 receiving yards (-130)

Hill’s not the only player coming into this one on fire. Brown’s recorded at least 127 receiving yards in four straight games now. He’s proving impossible for teams to stop, even some solid defensive unit that include the Jets and the Rams.

Jaylen Waddle - Anytime touchdown scorer (+170)

Someone’s gotta find the end zone in this one given the point total, and I’ll bet that Waddle is one of the player to do it. Though he’s only scored twice so far this season, he’s now done it in two straight games, and he’s done it in five of Miami’s last six contests against NFC opponents. With so much attention on Hill, don’t be at all surprised when Waddle sneaks through to the end zone.