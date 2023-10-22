Here are our favorite NFL underdog picks for Week 7

We have made it to the seventh week of the 2023 NFL season. The haves and the have-nots have already started forming as a handful of teams look elite while others still struggle to get out of the gate. Still, any given Sunday is certainly a possibility, so there is bound to be an upset across the league. Here are our favorite underdogs in Week 7, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

NFL Week 7: Underdog picks

New York Giants (+124)

The Giants nearly pulled off an incredible upset last week over the Bills on Sunday Night, and I’m backing them as small underdogs this week. The Commanders aren’t in the same class as the Bills, and boast a leaky defense (they have the fourth-worst passing defense and the eighth-worst rushing defense). Daniel Jones’ status is still up in the air, but even if he doesn’t play I think Tyrod Taylor and Saquon Barkley will be able to manage things well enough to lead the Giants to a win.

Chicago Bears (+114)

I love the Bears as underdogs here in a game that will likely end up being a battle of backups. The Raiders have already announced that starter Jimmy Garoppolo will be out, so either rookie Aiden O’Connell or veteran Brian Hoyer will get the start, while rookie Tyson Bagent could get the start for the Bears if Justin Fields can’t go. Bagent passed for 83 yards and rushed for a touchdown in Fields’ stead last week, and could benefit from the lack of tape in a game that I say as more of a pick ‘em.

Pittsburgh Steelers (+140)

The last time we saw the Pittsburgh Steelers, they picked up a 17-10 win over the Ravens in a classic AFC North showdown. They’ll face off against an explosive Rams team this week, but I still like their chances to pick up a win. While Kenny Pickett still hasn’t proved he belongs (he was 18-for-32 for 224 yards against the Ravens), the Steelers' defense is legit, which could lead to a long day at the office for Matt Stafford and co. I like the Steelers to win in what should be another dogfight.