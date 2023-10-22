Here’s our Lottery Ticket NFL parlay for Week 7

The NFL is back with another week of matchups with ample betting opportunities. We mainly suggest individual picks on spreads or moneylines, but we understand that sometimes you want to make that multi-leg parlay to try and strike it big. To be clear, this will be a bet that you would wager a few dollars on at most, but here is our favorite lottery ticket parlay for Week 6 of the 2023 NFL season.

Odds are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

NFL Week 7: Lottery Ticket Parlay

Amon-Ra St. Brown O 70.5 receiving yards (-110)

Baker Mayfield O 1.5 passing TDs (+165)

Rashee Rice O 40 receiving yards (-105)

Tyler Lockett anytime TD (+135)

Jordan Love O 1.5 passing TDs (+110)

Kirk Cousins U 232.5 passing yards (-115)

Total odds: +8824. Payout: $5 would net 446.21

Let’s get weird. First off, St. Brown has cleared this line in four of the five games he’s played this year, and is coming off his best game of the season (124 yards and a touchdown on 12 receptions). While the Ravens defense is among the league’s best at defending the pass, I think St. Brown is matchup-proof, and should be able to clear a line he’s flown past in weeks prior.

While betting on an inconsistent Mayfield is a scary proposition, I like his chances of finding the end zone twice against the Falcons. While Atlanta has only allowed 1,075 yards through the air this season, they’ve allowed 10 passing touchdowns, which is the fifth-worst mark in the NFL. Mayfield was held out of the end zone last week, but he can Mike Evans never seemed to get on the same page. I’m expecting him to find Evans early and often on Sunday, which should result in plenty of marches down the field.

Speaking of quarterbacks getting on the same page as wide receivers, Rice is beginning to look like WR1 in Kansas City. He had 72 yards receiving last week on four targets, and has no had at least four targets in his last four games. He’s averaging 11.7 yards per catch, so he should easily clear this number so long as he gets the same amount of targets that he’s gotten the last month.

Lockett hasn’t found the end zone in nearly a month, but I’m expecting that to change against the Cardinals, who have one of the worst pass defenses in the NFL (they’re allowing 7.3 yards per catch). Lockett’s caught eight touchdowns in his career against the Cardinals (which is tied for the most he’s caught against a single franchise) and caught a touchdown pass against them in their last matchup. I’m expecting Geno Smith to be better this week, which should help Lockett find the end zone.

Love is another quarterback I’m betting on after a tough showing his last time out (182 yards, 3 INTs). But he gets an excellent bounce-back opportunity against a Broncos defense that has struggled defending the vertical pass (they’ve allowed 14 passing TDs and 8.2 yards per pass, which are the worst marks in football). Aaron Jones should also be back in the fold, which will open the play action and give Love another dynamic pass catcher.

Lastly, we’re fading Prime Time Kirk. Cousins is 2-10 in his career on Monday Night Football, where he’s averaged 239 yards passing in those 12 starts. I think the 49ers defense is good enough to limit Cousins to nine yards below his average, especially since he’ll be without Justin Jefferson. Cousins failed to clear this line in two of his last three games (including last week, which was his first game without Jefferson), so I’m playing the fade on Monday night. .