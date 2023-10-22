Best player prop bets to consider for Chargers vs. Chiefs in NFL Week 7

The Los Angeles Chargers will look to keep themselves in the mix inside the AFC West this week when they travel to face the division-leading Kansas City Chiefs. The Chiefs swept the regular season series last season, giving them three wins out of their last five meetings. The Chiefs are favored here too, by 5.5 points, and they’re 4-2 against the spread this season.

One thing that seems likely here is a lot of points. The over/under is set at 47.5. The total went over 50 the last time they met, back in Week 11 last season. At any rate, that makes some player props worth your attention. Here are a few I like for this game.

Chargers vs. Chiefs player prop bets

Travis Kelce — OVER 73.5 receiving yards (-115)

This is no sure thing. Kelce had 124 yards last week against the Broncos, but that was the first time this season he’s had more than 70 in a single game. But he’s got history with the Chargers. In fact, he’s had more than 90 receiving yards in four of his last five outings against the Chargers.

Patrick Mahomes — OVER 26.5 completions (+100)

Mahomes has had at least 29 completions in his last three home games against AFC West teams. He’s on a roll lately with at least 30 completions in his last two. The Chargers pass defense is allowing a 66.5 percent completion rate this season, and since we expect this one to be a shootout—the second-highest projected point total of the week at 47.5—I’ll take Mahomes to have at least 27 completions in this one.

Keenan Allen — OVER 79.5 yards (-115)

Allen’s had at least 88 receiving yards in each of his last five regular season road games. And with Mike Williams sidelined, Justin Herbert’s favorite target is only seeing more looks from the quarterback. In 14 career games against the Chiefs, Allen’s averaging 73.4 yards per contest.