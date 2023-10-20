Best player prop bets to consider for Dolphins vs. Eagles in NFL Week 7

The Miami Dolphins (5-1) will travel north to square off against the Philadelphia Eagles (5-1) in what should be a heavyweight clash. The Dolphins are flying high coming off a blowout win over the Carolina Panthers. The Eagles are coming off a disappointing loss at the hands of the New York Jets. The Dolphins’ only blemish this season was a 48-20 drubbing at the hands of the Buffalo Bills.

The Eagles are on a similar level to the Bills, so it will be interesting to see if they have improved enough to be able to hang with a team of that caliber. The Eagles’ loss to the Jets seems like an anomaly, but we will see this week if there are any lingering effects. Kick-off for the game is slated for 8:20 p.m. ET on Sunday Night Football. The game will take place at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, PA.

Dolphins vs. Eagles player prop bets

Jalen Hurts — Anytime touchdown (-145)

This seems like a weekly formality at this point, but the Eagles always get near the goal line, and Hurts punches one in. He has rushed for five touchdowns this season. The Eagles have made headlines for what the league has deemed the “tush push”, and they run it multiple times per game. Expect another one this week.

Tyreek Hill — over 95.5 receiving yards (-115)

Hill was good but has been on another level this season. He has 42 catches for 814 yards and six touchdowns. He has gone over 100 yards four times, including a 215-yard day to open the season. The Eagles rank 23rd in the league against the pass, and Hill should have a pretty big day. The Eagles defense is good but has dipped a bit this season.

D’Andre Swift — over 61.5 rushing yards (-125)

Swift has been a revelation since coming over to the Eagles this offseason. He was good with the Lions but oft-injured, limiting his production. Since taking over the job in a week, he had gone over 61 three times. He had a tough week on the ground last week against the Jets, but they have one of the best defenses in the NFL. Swift and the Eagles' defense should rebound this week to have a big day. Take the over.