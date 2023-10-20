Best player prop bets to consider for Packers vs. Broncos in NFL Week 7

The Green Bay Packers (2-3) will hit the road refreshed from their bye week to square off against the Denver Broncos (1-5). Both teams have been disappointed by the results thus far this season. The Packers are in year one of the Jordan Love era, so growing pains were expected. However, the Broncos are in year two of the Russell Wilson era, and this season may be worse than the first. They brought in Sean Payton in the offseason, and that has been a major flop as well. The Packers still have the potential to salvage their season, but the Broncos will need a miracle.

Kickoff for the game is scheduled for 4:25 p.m. ET from Empower Field at Mile High in Denver CO. The game is available for viewing on CBS.

Packers vs. Broncos player prop bets

Russell Wilson — Under 215.5 yards passing (-115)

Wilson is averaging 217 passing yards per game this season but hasn’t surpassed that mark in his last two games. Wilson has struggled this season, and some of the numbers are a bit misleading. The Chiefs' defense is good, but they aren’t world-beaters and kept Wilson to 95 yards passing. He should have a higher total than that, but the Packers rank second in the league against the pass, giving up about 215 yards per game. It will be close but take the under.

Aaron Jones — Over 50.5 rush yards (-110)

Aaron Jones hasn’t played since Week 4 against the Detroit Lions, but he seems poised to make his return this week. He had the bye week to heal up and should be ready to make his mark on the Packers offense. He only has 14 carries for 59 yards and a touchdown. Jones should be able to carry a higher workload while Aj Dillion gets fewer carries. The Broncos rank dead last in the league against the run, allowing 172 yards per game. Expect Jones to have a big day in his return from injury.

Jordan Love — Over 1.5 touchdowns (+110)

The season started prominent for Love, but his play has dipped of late. However, the Broncos’ defense may be what the doctor ordered to have him feeling good again. He threw six touchdowns in the first two games this season, so he has the potential for a multi-touchdown game. The Broncos defense ranks 31st in the league against the pass, allowing an average of 285 yards per game. Expect Love to have a big day and a bounce back.