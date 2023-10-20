Best player prop bets to consider for Cardinals vs. Seahawks in NFL Week 7

Fresh off a tough road loss to the Cincinnati Bengals, the Seattle Seahawks are back home for a more favorable matchup. They’ll take on the 1-5 Arizona Cardinals, who are coming to the Northwest as 7.5-point underdogs. Still, Arizona is at least more entertaining than their record indicates, so we should at least see a contest with a fair amount of offense. Naturally, that’s going to make for a few player props that are worth your time.

Kickoff time for this game is at 4:05 p.m. ET on Sunday. All odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Cardinals vs. Seahawks player prop bets

Kenneth Walker — First touchdown scored (+340)

Walker has six rushing scores this season, and he’s found the end zone in every game this year except for Week 1. More notably, he’s had the first touchdown in two games so far this year. The Cardinals defense has given up eight rushing touchdowns so far this season, tied for the third most in the NFL.

Marquise Brown — Anytime touchdown scorer (+195)

Despite the Cardinals’ struggles, Brown has three touchdowns this season, though he’s only found paydirt once in his last three. But I’ll bet that changes this week. Seattle is giving up lots of yards to opposing pass catchers, more than 281 yards per game, and they’ve surrendered seven receiving touchdowns.

Tyler Lockett — Last touchdown scored (+850)

A long shot here, but one that’s worth a little of your hard-earned attention this week. Although he’s only scored twice, one of those was the last touchdown of the game. Lockett leads the Seahawks in targets and receptions. Arizona’s pass defense is giving up more than 260 passing yards per game, on average, and they’ve allowed nine receiving touchdowns, tied for the sixth most in the NFL.