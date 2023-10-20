Best player prop bets to consider for Steelers vs. Rams in NFL Week 7

The Los Angeles Rams wrap up a three-game homestand on Sunday. Visiting from Western Pennsylvania are the Pittsburgh Steelers, who arrive as three-point underdogs for this one. Kickoff time for this game is at 4:05 p.m. ET.

Here are a few of the player props I like this week, courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Steelers vs. Rams player prop bets

Cooper Kupp — First touchdown (+600)

Now that he’s back in action, Kupp’s getting his usual allotment of a gazillion targets per game. He’s only played two games so far, but he found the end zone in one of those, his most recent, which was also the first touchdown scored in that one. The Steelers' pass defense isn’t anything special, giving up more than 265 yards through the air on average and allowing eight receiving touchdowns so far.

Jaylen Warren — Anytime touchdown scorer (+165)

It’s hard to believe that the Steelers STILL have not scored a rushing touchdown this season. I’m betting that changes this week against a Rams defense that’s allowed six rushing scores and an average of more than 122 rushing yards per game. I like Warren to be the one to break the seal for Pittsburgh too—he’s by far a more dynamic player than Najee Harris.

Pat Freiermuth — UNDER 20.5 receiving yards (-125)

The Rams struggle somewhat against opposing tight ends, having given up three touchdowns and 404 yards to the position so far this season. It’s tempting to go the other way on Freiermuth’s yardage total, but he’s only had more than 10 yards in a game once this season. Plus, the Steelers are getting Diontae Johnson back this week, giving them someone else who’ll command a decent share of targets. If you want to bet on Freiermuth, bet on him scoring a touchdown (+280 as an anytime scorer) since that’s where he’s doing his damage in this offense.