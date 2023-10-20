Best player prop bets to consider for Bills vs. Patriots in NFL Week 7

A struggling New England Patriots team that still doesn’t seem to have found the bottom will face a tall order this week with the Buffalo Bills coming to town. With a 4-2 record, the Bills are in the conversation among the AFC’s best teams. The Patriots haven’t won in three straight games and are just 1-5 on the season. New England’s offense is scoring just 12 points a game, on average, and hasn’t posted more than 17 since Week 1.

The Bills are favored by 8.5 points this week. Kickoff time is 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, and we’ve got a few player prop picks worth checking out, courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Bills vs. Patriots player prop bets

Stefon Diggs — Anytime scored and BUF to win (+125)

Diggs has scored five times this season, leading the NFL’s third-best offense. He’s also got a solid track record against the Patriots, having found the end zone six times in seven career games. The Bills are also big favorites in this one, which should come as no surprise. Take the combo bet here that’s giving you nice odds on two nearly sure things.

Rhamondre Stevenson — OVER 43.5 rushing yards (-120)

The Bills have been prone to giving up plenty of yards on the ground so far this season—opponents are averaging 133.7 yards per game. The Patriots really have few other choices on offense than to lean heavily on Stevenson, who had 46 rushing yards last week against the Raiders.

Gabe Davis — OVER 33.5 receiving yards (-125)

Davis isn’t getting as much attention as he probably deserves this fall, but he’s crushing it in this Bills offense with 341 yards and four touchdowns through six games. He had the rare underwhelming performance last week, rolling up just 21 yards against the Giants. He had 100 yards the week before that, and has posted fewer than 34 receiving yards just twice this season.