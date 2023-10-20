Best player prop bets to consider for Lions vs. Ravens in NFL Week 7

The Detroit Lions, one of this season’s biggest surprises so far at 5-1, will play one of their toughest games of the season so far on Sunday. They’re on the road to visit the Baltimore Ravens, who boast the NFL’s fourth-best defense in points allowed (15.2).

Kickoff is at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday. Here are a few player props we like this week. All odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Lions vs. Ravens player prop bets

Mark Andrews — Touchdown scorer (+155)

Andrew leads the Ravens in receiving touchdowns, with three, and he’s tied for the second most touchdowns on the team with Justice Hill. Lamar Jackson is first. The Lions have given up a pair of touchdowns to tight ends so far this season, along with 366 yards, the fifth-highest total in the league.

Amon-Ra St. Brown — First touchdown scored (+750)

This is, admittedly, a long shot, but what’s the fun in life if you’re just playing it safe all the time? Baltimore’s defense has only given up three receiving touchdowns to wideouts so far this season. They’re pretty difficult to pass against all together—the most passing yards they’ve given up in a game all season is 216. But St. Brown has scored the first touchdown in three games this season, so you might as well take a chance on him doing it a fourth time.

Lamar Jackson — UNDER 54.5 rushing yards (-120)

Jackson had 62 yards last week against the Titans, but that was only the second game this season he had more than 55 yards on the ground. The Lions have been extraordinarily tough for opposing quarterbacks to run against, giving up just 77 yards on the ground to them so far.