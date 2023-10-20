Best player prop bets to consider for Commanders vs. Giants in NFL Week 7

The Washington Commanders travel for an NFC East showdown with the New York Giants in Week 7. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET from MetLife Stadium, and the game will air on CBS. The last five games have been split 2-2 between these rivals, with a tie recorded back in their first matchup of 2022.

Here are the best player props to consider between the Commanders and Giants, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Commanders vs. Giants player prop bets

Brian Robinson — Over 61.5 rushing yards (-115)

Robinson has totaled just 86 rushing yards over the last three weeks, but that’s been at the expense of facing some really good defenses against the run. Week 7 could be his get-right week, as New York is surrendering 147.5 rushing yards per game (31st) and 5.1 yards per carry (30th). As a counter to what should be an aggressive Giants pass rush, look for Washington to keep them at bay with the running game.

Saquon Barkley — Anytime TD scorer (+100)

Since their lone win back in Week 2, the Giants have only scored one offensive touchdown. Saquon Barkley scored twice in that game alone, and it’s no secret that he’s their one, and only, confident offensive weapon. The Commanders have allowed four rushing touchdowns and 12 receiving touchdowns so far this season, and Barkley is skilled as both a runner and a pass catcher.

If New York finds themselves in the red zone, look for their star running back to capitalize by finding the end zone for six.

Curtis Samuel — Over 3.5 receptions (+110)

After a quiet start to the season, Samuel has suddenly been establishing a strong rapport with Sam Howell over the last three games. In the last three weeks, Samuel’s reception total has been 4.0, 6.0, and 7.0 in each contest. The wideout is currently averaging 4.5 receptions per game this season, so this prop bet feels strong against what should be a reeling Giants defense.