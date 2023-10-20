Best player prop bets to consider for Browns vs. Colts in NFL Week 7

The Cleveland Browns travel to face the Indianapolis Colts in Week 7 of the NFL season. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET from Lucas Oil Stadium, and the game will air on CBS. The Browns’ top-five defense will provide an ample challenge for newly crowned starting quarterback Gardner Minshew, who fills the void left by Anthony Richardson, who was lost for the season with a shoulder injury.

Here are some of the best player prop bets to consider between the Browns and the Colts, courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Browns vs. Colts player prop bets

Jonathan Taylor — Under 44.5 rushing yards (-115)

As Taylor continues to ramp up from his return on injured reserve, he’s averaged just 18.5 rushing yards per game over the last two weeks. His chances of finally breaking out in Week 7 are slim as he faces a Cleveland defense that is fourth against the run, and is allowing just 55.0 rushing yards per game when on the road. The continued presence of Zack Moss also hinders Taylor’s ceiling, if only for one more week.

Jerome Ford — Over 55.5 rushing yards (-115)

Ford faced a stout 49ers defense last week in a tough, physical matchup. Still, he finished with 84 yards on the ground, with his longest gain of the day clocking in at 22 yards. The Colts rank 19th against the run, allowing 113.5 yards per game on the ground. If Deshaun Watson is unable to go once more, Cleveland could lean heavily on the running game as a safety net, which helps Ford hit the over on this prop.

Gardner Minshew — Under 193.5 passing yards (-135)

Minshew could be in for a nightmare performance against what is currently the NFL’s best pass defense. The Browns are allowing just 121.4 yards per game through the air this season. Granted, they are more potent in defending the pass at home versus on the road. Still, the presence of a pass rush led by Myles Garrett isn’t exactly a recipe for success for Minshew here, so take the under.