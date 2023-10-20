Best player prop bets to consider for Raiders vs. Bears in NFL Week 7

The Las Vegas Raiders will travel to face the Chicago Bears in Week 7 of the NFL season. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET from Soldier Field, and the game will air on Fox. The Raiders are looking to win their third-straight game of the season, and to get back above .500 since Week 1.

Here are some of the best player props to consider between the Raiders and the Bears, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Raiders vs. Bears player prop bets

Davante Adams — Over 68.5 receiving yards (-115)

This feels like a gimme after Adams’ comments earlier in the week, no matter who is at quarterback. The All-Pro had just two catches on five targets in Week 6 and echoed his frustration around his lack of involvement. Look for the Raiders to get their best receiver involved all game, and the matchup plays in his favor. Chicago is giving up 159.8 yards per game to receivers this season.

D.J. Moore — Over 52.5 receiving yards (-115)

Someone has to make a play for Chicago with Justin Fields out of action, which means the responsibility will likely fall on Moore through the air. Even against a weaker passing game, Las Vegas gave up 89 yards to Kendrick Bourne last week, which bodes well for Moore’s chances. Maybe he won’t hit the century mark, but he’ll surely hit the over against a relatively unproven Raiders secondary.

Josh Jacobs — Over 73.5 rushing yards (-115)

Jacobs is slowly, but surely, finding his stride as he’s averaged 66.5 rushing yards per game over the last four games. The Bears are allowing 89.5 rushing yards per game this season, which is one of the better marks in the NFL, but still bodes well for Jacobs’ chances to hit the over here. Truth be told, Jacobs is the engine of the Raiders’ ground game, and he should be heavily involved in a physical matchup on the road.