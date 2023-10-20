Best player prop bets to consider for Falcons vs. Buccaneers in NFL Week 7

The Atlanta Falcons travel for an NFC South matchup with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 7. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET from Raymond James Stadium, and the game will air on Fox. In a star-studded matchup from both offenses, there should be more than a few performances to keep an eye on for Sunday.

Here are the best prop bets to consider between the Falcons and the Buccaneers in Week 7. All odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Falcons vs. Buccaneers player prop bets

Desmond Ridder — Under 210.5 passing yards (-115)

Ridder may be riding high after two straight high-yardage passing games, but he’s yet to put together a strong performance on the road. In London against the Jaguars, he threw for just 191 yards, and in the only true road game this season, Ridder finished with just 201 yards in a loss to the Detroit Lions. Until he proves everyone wrong, roll with the under here.

Bijan Robinson — Over 3.5 receptions (+105)

Robinson has been stymied on the ground over the last few weeks, totaling just 83 yards rushing yards combined in his last two games. That struggle will only be heightened against a stout defensive front in the Buccaneers. However, Atlanta could opt to use him as a pass-catcher, and he’s flexed his ability in that area already. This season, Robinson is averaging 4.3 receptions per game, making this prop bet enticing.

Rachaad White — Under 48.5 rushing yards (-130)

White hasn’t been as potent on the ground as of late, as illustrated by his 26 rushing yards on seven carries last week. Hence, we’re keeping with the same trend in picking under his allotted rushing total for Week 7. The Falcons’ defense has been more than solid against the run, ranking 11th in rush yards allowed per game (99) and 12th in yards allowed per carry (3.7).