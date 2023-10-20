Pick against the spread for Dolphins vs. Eagles in Week 7 of 2023 NFL season

The Miami Dolphins (5-1) and Philadelphia Eagles (5-1) have been two of the top teams in the NFL and will face off Sunday night in a marquee primetime matchup. Kickoff is scheduled

Kickoff from Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, FL is scheduled for 8:20 p.m. ET on Sunday, October 22.

Below, we’ll use the odds and lines at DraftKings Sportsbook to find our favorite pick against the spread for this huge heavyweight matchup.

Dolphins vs. Eagles, Week 7: Pick against the spread

The Dolphins enter Sunday’s game on a two-game winning streak thanks to wins over the lowly Giants and Panthers. The Dolphins are led by stud quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, who has already thrown for over 1,800 yards and 14 touchdowns already, and wide receiver Tyreek Hill, who leads the NFL with 814 yards receiving. While Miami will be without star rookie running back De’Von Achane, Raheem Mostert has been solid this season (429) and is coming off a 115-yard game on the ground.

The Eagles are coming off one of their worst losses in the past three years, as they lost 20-14 to the Jets in what was their first loss to Gang Green in franchise history. While quarterback Jalen Hurts tossed for 280 yards, he tossed three interceptions and only managed 47 yards on the ground. Still, they’re one of the best teams in the NFL and had recorded at least 23 points in every game prior to their face-off against the Jets.

The big thing to watch in this game will be the passing attacks -- on both sides. The Dolphins have the best passing attack in the NFL, while the Eagles' pass defense is 20th in the NFL. Miami is just as comfortable beating teams in the short to intermediate rushing routes as they are beating teams over the top with their speed. This game will be a shootout, and I just can’t see the Eagles keeping up with Miami.

The Pick: Dolphins +2.5