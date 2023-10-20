Pick against the spread for Packers vs. Broncos in Week 7 of 2023 NFL season

The Green Bay Packers and the Denver Broncos meet in Week 7 of the NFL season. Kickoff is set for 4:25 p.m. ET from Empower Field at Mile High, and the game will air on CBS. Both teams are coming off underwhelming losses, and are looking to light a spark in order to steer their season back on track.

The Packers are a one-point favorite against the Broncos, with all odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Packers vs. Broncos, Week 7: Pick against the spread

Green Bay (2-3) comes in well-rested after their bye in Week 6, and will look to rid the taste of their loss to the Las Vegas Raiders. Despite Jordan Love still looking to get his footing in Matt LeFleur’s offense, the Packers are still scoring at a clip of 22.6 PPG, which ranks 13th in the league.

Green Bay’s offense could finally be at full strength this week, with running back Aaron Jones potentially making his return on Sunday from a hamstring injury.

Denver (1-5) oddly enough finds themselves in familiar territory following their 2022 season debacle. The Broncos are firmly in last place in the AFC West, but curiously, their offense hasn’t been the lone culprit. Denver ranks 17th in scoring (21.5 PPG), but their defense is dead last in allowing 33.3 PPG this season. The partnership between Sean Payton and Russell Wilson has yet to reap benefits and will remain under close watch as the season progresses.

The Packers are 3-2 against the spread this season, while the Broncos are 0-5-1 this year, including a 0-3 mark at home. In what is essentially a pick’em game, Green Bay enters as the more efficient team on both sides of the ball. If Jones is back, it also gives them the advantage in the backfield. Until the Broncos show some cohesion or at least signs of life, take the Packers to notch the win on the road.

The Pick: Packers -1