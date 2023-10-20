Pick against the spread for Chargers vs. Chiefs in Week 7 of 2023 NFL season

A highly anticipated AFC West showdown is on the Week 7 schedule as the Los Angeles Chargers face the Kansas City Chiefs. Kickoff is set for 4:25 p.m. ET from Arrowhead Stadium, and the game will air on CBS. In a battle of star quarterbacks, Justin Herbert and Patrick Mahomes are an equal 3-3 in head-to-head games.

The Chiefs are 5.5-point favorites against the Chargers, with all odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Chargers vs. Chiefs, Week 7: Pick against the spread

Los Angeles (2-3) will look to wipe the memory of their disheartening 20-17 loss to the Dallas Cowboys last week. Justin Herbert went 22/37 on the day, and while he finished with two touchdowns and one interception, he missed more than a few key throws to Keenan Allen that, potentially, could have swung the tide in the Chargers’ favor.

Los Angeles boasts the league’s seventh-best scoring offense, but it contrasts with their 23rd-ranked defense that allows 24.8 PPG.

Kansas City (5-1) is riding high with five straight wins after dropping their season opener. Despite not looking nearly as in sync offensively, by their standards, Andy Reid and Mahomes have led the Chiefs to a ninth-ranked scoring offense through six games. Even more impressive has been their second-ranked defense, which is allowing just 14.7 PPG this season. Granted, they should be challenged against a talented Chargers offense.

Kansas City is 4-2 against the spread through six games, while the Chargers are just 2-3 to start the season. The Chiefs boast a strong +9.8 averaging scoring margin, but over the last three games, that has dwindled to just +7.0. The Chargers tend to play their division rival tough, with the last two games being decided by a field goal.

With Los Angeles, hopefully, motivated after last week’s defeat, look for Herbert and the Chargers to give the Chiefs defense their biggest challenge yet, with the game likely being close to the closing seconds.

The Pick: Chargers +5.5