Pick against the spread for Steelers vs. Rams in Week 7 of 2023 NFL season

The Pittsburgh Steelers and Los Angeles Rams meet in Week 7 of the NFL season. Kickoff is set for 4:05 p.m. ET from SoFi Stadium, and the game will air on Fox. Pittsburgh is coming in well-rested after their bye, as they look to upset the Rams, who are coming off a commanding win over their division rival.

The Rams are 3-point favorites against the Steelers, with all odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Steelers vs. Rams, Week 7: Pick against the spread

Pittsburgh (3-2) remains above .500 through the first quarter of the season, despite a rollercoaster start to their schedule. The Steelers’ 20th-ranked defense (22.0 PPG allowed) has managed to keep them afloat early on, but their 30th-ranked offense (15.8 PPG) remains a glaring concern week-to-week. The development of Kenny Pickett remains under a watchful eye, as he’s completed just 59.7 percent of his passes with a 5:4 touchdown to interception ratio.

Los Angeles (3-3) is coming off a dominant 26-9 win over the Arizona Cardinals to bump them up back to .500 on the season. The Rams boast the league’s 11th-ranked scoring defense and the 12th-ranked offense, which is admirable considering Cooper Kupp is coming off his just second game of the season. They average the fifth-most pass attempts per game in the league, which isn’t a surprise considering the rise of rookie wideout Puka Nacua, who will be a challenge for Pittsburgh’s secondary.

The Rams are 4-1-1 against the spread this season, including an impressive 2-1 mark at home. That’s coupled with their average scoring margin of +3.5 this season, which is a far cry from the Steelers’ -6.2 average scoring margin through five games. The absence of Kyren Williams is notable for the Rams, but they should still have enough firepower on both sides of the ball to warrant consideration as the favorite.

It’s hard to trust Pickett and this Pittsburgh offense to keep the game within even a field goal, so take the home team to cover in this matchup.

The Pick: Rams -3