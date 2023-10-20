Pick against the spread for Cardinals vs. Seahawks in Week 7 of 2023 NFL season

The Seattle Seahawks will host the Arizona Cardinals in Week 7 of the NFL season on Sunday, October 22. According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Seahawks are 7.5-point favorites with an over/under of 44.5.

Below, we’ll outline our favorite pick against the spread within this NFC West matchup.

Cardinals vs. Seahawks, Week 7: Pick against the spread

Remember when the Cardinals were playing decent football early in the season? They even beat the Dallas Cowboys 28-16 in Week 3. However, it appears that Arizona has fallen apart after that, losing by 14+ points in each of their last three games to the San Francisco 49ers, Cincinnati Bengals, and Los Angeles Rams respectively.

The Seahawks flopped at home with a 30-13 loss to the Rams in Week 1, but they picked things up after stringing together three straight wins heading into the bye week. Last Sunday, Seattle came up just short in a 17-13 road loss to the Cincinnati Bengals, but now they’ll return home to a favorable matchup.

The Seahawks have done a solid job of burying inferior competition this season, beating both the Carolina Panthers and New York Giants by 10+ points. Being able to stop the run makes a great starting point for the Seattle defense. I don’t believe that Cardinals QB Joshua Dobbs has enough heroics in him behind a shaky offensive line, and the Seahawks should stroll to another double-digit win in this NFC West matchup.

The Pick: Seahawks -7.5