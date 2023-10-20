Pick against the spread for Bills vs. Patriots in Week 7 of 2023 NFL season

The New England Patriots will host the Buffalo Bills in Week 7 of the NFL season on Sunday, October 22.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Bills step in as 9-point road favorites with an over/under of 40. Below, we’ll run through our favorite pick against the spread for this AFC East matchup.

Bills vs. Patriots, Week 7: Pick against the spread

There’s not much to like when it comes to the Patriots these days, as the team is 1-5 while being outscored 93-20 in their current three-game losing streak. In other words, things may have hit rock bottom for head coach Bill Belichick and his squad. Patriots QB Mac Jones has a touchdown-to-interception ratio of 0-to-5 in those last three games, and the defense has been consistently hung out to dry.

The Bills looked dominant in Week 2, 3, and 4 with victories of 28+ points over the Las Vegas Raiders, Washington Commanders, and Miami Dolphins respectively. However, Buffalo lost in the Week 5 trip to London against the Jacksonville Jaguars, and they were an incomplete pass away from falling to the hapless New York Giants on Sunday Night Football last week. The question now becomes: which version of the Bills will show up in Week 7?

This is a difficult bet to make, but I believe that the spread might be too heavy. Yes, the Patriots have been very bad in recent weeks, but the Bills are dealing with injuries and questionable offensive performances while laying 9 points on the road. New England is desperate, and there’s a chance that they claw their way to a close game, much like the Giants did against Buffalo last week.

The Pick: Patriots +9