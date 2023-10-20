Pick against the spread for Lions vs. Ravens in Week 7 of 2023 NFL season

The Baltimore Ravens are set to host the Detroit Lions in one of the more intriguing matchups of NFL Week 7. Kickoff from M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland, is scheduled for 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, October 22.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Ravens are 3-point home favorites with an over/under of 43. Below, we’ll run through our top pick against the spread for this Week 7 matchup.

Lions vs. Ravens, Week 7: Pick against the spread

The Lions are tied for the best record in the league at 5-1 with their only blemish coming in a 37-31 overtime loss to the Seattle Seahawks in Week 2. However, they have won every game by 14+ points since then, taking down the Atlanta Falcons, Green Bay Packers, and most recently the Carolina Panthers.

The Ravens are 4-2 after coming through with a 24-16 bounce-back win at the Tennessee Titans last week. Baltimore slipped up in close games against the Indianapolis Colts and Pittsburgh Steelers, as multiple turnovers and drops plagued the Ravens in both of those defeats.

This will be an interesting measuring stick for the Lions, playing on the road against a legitimate playoff contender. I believe the Ravens will be up to the challenge with Lamar Jackson using his feet to get extra time to throw into a vulnerable Detroit secondary. While Lions QB Jared Goff has been good on the road this season, this could be a spot where he falls into those historic woes away from home.

The Pick: Ravens -3