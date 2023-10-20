Pick against the spread for Commanders vs. Giants in Week 7 of 2023 NFL season

The New York Giants will host the Washington Commanders in Week 7 of the NFL season. Kickoff from MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ is scheduled for 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, October 22.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Commanders step in as 2.5-point road favorites with an over/under of 39 total points. Below, we’ll run through our favorite pick against the spread for this NFC East matchup.

Commanders vs. Giants, Week 7: Pick against the spread

Giants QB Daniel Jones did not play at the Buffalo Bills last week, and veteran QB Tyrod Taylor took over for him. Jones returned to practice on Wednesday but wasn’t cleared for contact at that point. You can check for updates on Jones’ status here as the week moves on.

The Commanders hold a 3-3 record at this point in the season. They got blown out by the Chicago Bears, who were winless at the time, by a score of 40-20 for Thursday Night Football in Week 5. Most people wrote them off after that poor showing, but the Commanders bounced back for a resilient 24-16 road win at the Atlanta Falcons in Week 6.

Commanders QB Sam Howell had a miserable showing with four interceptions against the Buffalo Bills earlier this season. However, he has looked much sharper lately, combining for 829 passing yards, six touchdowns, and one interception across the last three games.

The Giants' defense looked much better last week while shutting out the Bills for three quarters. However, the Commanders have the edge in this game, regardless of who plays quarterback for a Giants offense that has had trouble consistently moving the ball all season.

The Pick: Commanders -2.5