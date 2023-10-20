Pick against the spread for Browns vs. Colts in Week 7 of 2023 NFL season

The Indianapolis Colts will host the Cleveland Browns in Week 7 of the NFL season. Kickoff from Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana, is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, October 22.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Browns check in as 3-point road favorites with an over/under of 40 total points. Below, we’ll outline our favorite pick against the spread for this AFC matchup.

Browns vs. Colts, Week 7: Pick against the spread

The Browns handed the San Francisco 49ers their first loss of the season last week despite not having starting QB Deshaun Watson. There’s a chance that PJ Walker could draw the start under center once again, as Watson wasn’t practicing to start the week. You can view an injury update on the Cleveland QB here.

The Colts are also dealing with an injury to their starting quarterback. It was announced that rookie QB Anthony Richardson will miss the rest of the season after having surgery to repair his injured AC joint. Gardner Minshew will be the starter moving forward, and he is 1-1 on the season after winning at the Baltimore Ravens but losing at the Jacksonville Jaguars last week.

The Browns have a fierce defense that will keep them in the game regardless of who is playing quarterback for Cleveland. That, along with a top-ten offensive line, should help the Browns control this game. It doesn’t hurt that Walker will have another week to feel comfortable in the offense, so I’m leaning toward the Browns in this one despite playing on the road.

The Pick: Browns -3