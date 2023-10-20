Pick against the spread for Raiders vs. Bears in Week 7 of 2023 NFL season

The Chicago Bears will host the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 7 of the NFL season. Kickoff from Soldier Field in Chicago, IL is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, October 22.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Raiders step in as 3-point road favorites with an over/under of 37.5 total points. Below, we’ll outline our favorite pick against the spread for this matchup.

Raiders vs. Bears, Week 7: Pick against the spread

Both of these teams are dealing with injuries. Raiders QB Jimmy Garoppolo has missed practice with a back injury, and you can view updates on his status here. Bears QB Justin Fields is very questionable this week with a hand injury. On top of that, Chicago is dealing with several injuries to the running back position, among others.

The Bears had a glimmer of hope in an impressive 40-20 win at the Washington Commanders in Week 5. That left Chicago with a 1-4 record and some momentum heading into a Week 6 game against the Vikings. However, Fields suffered a hand injury, and the offense struggled to move the ball in a 19-13 loss.

Meanwhile, the Raiders have won two straight games over the Green Bay Packers and New England Patriots, both at home. Garoppolo was replaced by veteran QB Brian Hoyer after sustaining a back injury last week, and Las Vegas was outscored 14-8 in the second half.

This is a difficult game to predict with so many injury situations floating around. However, it feels like the potential absence of Fields is much more significant to the Bears than the Raiders possibly missing Garoppolo. Las Vegas has the necessary skill players around whoever plays quarterback to score enough while grabbing a road win against a Chicago team that could have trouble moving the ball consistently.

The Pick: Raiders -3