Pick against the spread for Falcons vs. Buccaneers in Week 7 of 2023 NFL season

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will face the Atlanta Falcons in Week 7 of the NFL season. Kickoff from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, FL is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, October 22.

Below, we’ll use the odds and lines at DraftKings Sportsbook to find our favorite pick against the spread for this crucial NFC South matchup.

Falcons vs. Buccaneers, Week 7: Pick against the spread

The Buccaneers have been up-and-down this season. They won the turnover battle to defeat the Minnesota Vikings and Chicago Bears in the first two weeks while beating up on an injured Derek Carr en route to a 26-9 victory at New Orleans in Week 4. However, Tampa dropped both games against some of the top teams in the league, falling at home to the Philadelphia Eagles 25-11 and most recently losing vs. the Detroit Lions 20-6.

The Falcons, like the rest of the NFC South, have been on a roller-coaster ride to begin the season. Atlanta won its first two games, lost the next two, and then split its most recent pair of contests. Last Sunday, the Falcons fell 24-16 in a disappointing home loss to the Washington Commanders. Atlanta QB Desmond Ridder was sacked three times and tossed three interceptions that changed the inflection of the game.

The Falcons need to run the ball and protect Ridder if they want to win. So far this season, the Bucs rank below average in pressure rate and 26th in run defense grades, according to Pro Football Focus. This should help Atlanta execute their game plan and keep Ridder out of dangerous situations. In a game between two seemingly even teams, I’ll take the underdog Falcons.

The Pick: Falcons +2.5