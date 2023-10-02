Best player prop bets for Giants vs. Seahawks in Monday Night Football in Week 4

The New York Giants will host the Seattle Seahawks for Monday Night Football in NFL Week 4. Kickoff from MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ is scheduled for 8:15 p.m. ET on Monday, October 2 while airing on ABC and ESPN.

Below, we’ll run through our three favorite player props for this matchup with lines and odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.

Monday Night Football: Giants vs. Seahawks prop bets

Daniel Jones — Over 0.5 INT (+110)

Jones has thrown an interception in all three games this season, and he tossed a pair of picks in the season opener against the Dallas Cowboys. Dating back to last season (including the playoffs), he has thrown at least one interception in five of his last seven games. With Saquon Barkley doubtful this week, there’s a chance that Jones passes more than usual without having his All-Pro safety net to fall back on.

DK Metcalf — Over 4.5 receptions (-150)

Metcalf has been on a nice roll with six catches in each of his last two games, surpassing the 4.5 receptions mark. If we chart back to the middle of the previous season, Metcalf has topped 4.5 receptions in 11 of his last 14 games. This translates to a 79% success rate. Notably, in October 2022, he hauled in six catches on 10 targets in his last meeting with the Giants. Given his current form, it’s reasonable to believe that he can continue to trend to over 4.5 receptions in this Monday Night Football matchup in New York.

Jason Myers — Over 1.5 FG Made (+105)

This season, Myers has attempted three or more field goals in all three games. While he made only 1-of-3 attempts in Week 2 against the Detroit Lions, the Seattle kicker has surpassed 1.5 field goals in every other contest this year. This record includes an impressive 5-for-5 performance against the Carolina Panthers last week. Given this trend, there’s a strong likelihood that Myers will have at least two field goal opportunities on Monday, possibly more, presenting a nice opportunity to bet the over on this prop.