Best player prop bets for Jaguars vs. Saints in Thursday Night Football in Week 7

Thursday Night Football is headed south for Week 7, to the Crescent City. This week’s game features a surging Jacksonville Jaguars team taking on a New Orleans Saints team that’s starting to get desperate for wins lately. Jacksonville quarterback Trevor Lawrence is dealing with an ankle injury, and his status for this game was still up in the air on Wednesday morning. It’s shaping up to be a low-scoring affair, but there should still be plenty of interesting player props.

The game kicks off at 8:15 p.m. ET, and you can watch it on Prime Video.

Thursday Night Football: Jaguars vs. Saints prop bets

Travis Etienne Jr., First touchdown scored (+550)

This might look like a fairly easy one, given that Etienne has scored twice in each of his last two games, but the Saints defense is tough against the run. In fact, they’ve yet to allow an opposing running back to find the end zone so far this season. But with Lawrence hurting, possibly even sitting out in this one, the Jaguars are going to have to pound the ball, early and often.

Chris Olave OVER 62.5 receiving yards (-115)

After a hot start to the season, Olave had a pair of games where he failed to post more than 12 yards. That just so happen to coincide with quarterback Derek Carr’s injury, and he bounced right back last week, catching seven of 10 targets for 96 yards. Opponents’ No. 1 receivers are having success against the Jaguars defense. Michael Pittman Jr. of the Colts topped 100 yards last week, and the Bills had two receivers over 100 yards the week before that, including Stefon Diggs.

Christian Kirk UNDER 51.5 receiving yards (-105)

The Jaguars leading wide receiver is going to see a healthy dose of Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore this week, which should be a big drag on his overall production. The Saints pass defense has arguably been the team’s biggest strength so far this season. They’ve yet to allow an opponent to throw for more than 250 yards in a game.