Best player prop bets to consider for Jaguars vs. Saints in NFL Week 7

The New Orleans Saints will host the Jacksonville Jaguars on Thursday Night Football for Week 7. Kickoff from Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, LA is scheduled for Thursday, October 19 at 8:15 p.m. ET while airing on Amazon Prime Video.

Below, we’ll run through our three favorite player props for this matchup with odds and lines from DraftKings Sportsbook.

Jaguars vs. Saints player prop bets

Derek Carr O238.5 pass yards (-115)

It appears that Carr’s shoulder is feeling better, as he threw for 353 yards last week at the Houston Texans. Prior to that, the New Orleans QB had only gone over 238.5 passing yards in one of four games. This is a solid matchup to take the over, as Jacksonville funnels production to the air while allowing the second-most passing yards per game (270.3) to opposing quarterbacks.

Chris Olave O61.5 receiving yards (-135)

Taking the over on Olave’s receiving total is directly tied to the optimistic view we have on Carr’s passing prop listed above. The Saints’ top receiver is averaging 69 yards per game this season. As mentioned earlier, the Jaguars are tough against the run, but they have allowed the second-most passing yards per game this season. That should all help Olave, who steps in as the clear WR1 in New Orleans.

Evan Engram U41.5 receiving yards (-115)

Yes, Engram has gone over this mark in 4-of-6 games this season. However, he’s trending down with only 28 and 41 receiving yards against the Buffalo Bills and Indianapolis Colts respectively in the last two games. Now, Engram finds himself in one of his toughest matchups of the season against a Saints’ defense that has allowed the third-fewest receiving yards to tight ends this season.