Pick against the spread for Jaguars vs. Saints in Week 7 of 2023 NFL season

Week 7 of the NFL season starts off with the Jacksonville Jaguars facing the New Orleans Saints on Thursday Night Football. Kickoff is set for 8:15 p.m. ET from Caesars Superdome, and the game will air on Prime Video. Jacksonville has a perfect 2-0 record when playing on the road, as they prepare to face a Saints team that is 1-1 at home this season.

The Saints are 3-point favorites against the Jaguars, with all odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Jaguars vs. Saints, Week 7: Pick against the spread

After dropping to 1-2 in the early season, the Jaguars have put together a three-game winning streak as they head into Week 7. Their last two games came across the pond in the United Kingdom, so perhaps the short trip aboard was the remedy they needed. Jacksonville has outscored their opponents by 12.6 points over the last three games, though all eyes will be on quarterback Trevor Lawrence.

The former No. 1 overall pick is reportedly day-to-day with a knee injury, with head coach Doug Pederson indicating Lawrence’s knee was sore but felt better on Monday. Monitor the status of Lawrence. If he’s ruled out, that would change the when we approach betting the spread.

The Derek Carr era in New Orleans is off to a 3-3 start, with the 10-year veteran’s outburst with his offensive coordinator dominating the headlines this week. The Saints are scoring at a clip of just 18.2 PPG, which ranks 24th in the league. Thankfully, their sixth-ranked defense has allowed just 16.0 PPG to their opponents, and they’ll be leaned on heavily in a short turnaround for Thursday Night Football.

The Jaguars are 4-2 against the spread this season, while the Saints are just 1-4-1, including a 0-2 mark when playing at home. Even if Lawrence plays and is somewhat limited with his knee injury, the Saints’ stagnant offense is too risky to trust, even with a mere field goal serving as the spread.

New Orleans’ average scoring margin is just +2.2 this year, while Jacksonville’s is a step above at +3.3. Take the Jaguars and their more reliable offense to keep the game within reach through all four quarters.

The Pick: Jaguars +1