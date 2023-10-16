Best player prop bets for Cowboys vs. Chargers in Monday Night Football in Week 6

The Los Angeles Chargers will host the Dallas Cowboys for Monday Night Football in Week 6 of the NFL season. Kickoff from SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA is scheduled for 8:15 p.m. ET while airing on ESPN and ABC.

Below, we’ll run through the best player props for this matchup with odds and lines via DraftKings Sportsbook.

Monday Night Football: Cowboys vs. Chargers prop bets

Austin Ekeler Over 32.5 REC yards (-110)

Ekeler will return after a three-game absence, and he’s set for a big performance on Monday Night Football. The Cowboys defense could limit Ekeler’s production on the ground, but that could mean more receiving upside from Justin Herbert. The Over 32.5 receiving feels pretty safe here from the Chargers’ star running back. He posted four receptions for 47 yards in Week 1 against the Miami Dolphins.

Tony Pollard Over 68.5 RUSHING yards (-120)

There’s no player more due for a massive offensive outing on the Cowboys than Pollard. His low production over the last two games has been hindered by rough defensive matchups against the San Francisco 49ers and New England Patriots. Look for Pollard to get back on track against the Los Angeles defense allowing the second-most yards per game to opposing offenses in 2023. Take the Over 68.5 for Pollard.

Tony Pollard First TD Scorer (+550)

Piggy-backing off of the previous prop, Pollard could get things rolling early on MNF.

He hasn’t gotten a First TD thus far in 2023, but he’s the next member of the Dallas offense to get one. CeeDee Lamb scored first against the Patriots, and Jake Ferguson has one against the New York Jets. It’s time for Pollard to get a real opportunity on the Cowboys’ opening drive.