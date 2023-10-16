Best player prop bets to consider for Cowboys vs. Chargers in NFL Week 6

The Dallas Cowboys take on the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 6 on Monday Night Football. The Chargers sit at 2-2 coming out of their early bye week. Los Angeles has two wins in a row after starting the season off 0-2. The Cowboys looked like they’d be one of the more dominant teams in the NFL at the start of the season. Losses in two of the past three have changed that sentiment a bit. We’re going to go over player prop bets on DraftKings Sportsbook for Cowboys-Chargers on MNF.

Cowboys vs. Chargers player prop bets

Gerald Everett — Anytime TD (+270)

Last week in prime time, the Cowboys allowed George Kittle to score three times. The Chargers like to use multiple tight ends but Everett should see the most snaps at the position. While Chargers backup TE Donald Parnham Jr. has three TDs this season, he only played 15 offensive snaps in Week 4 and has just eight targets in four games. Everett should see more snaps and targets, possibly picking up those red-zone looks. In the red zone, QB Justin Herbert may need to look Everett’s way given the Cowboys’ pass rush. We’ll roll the dice on Everett getting into the end zone this week.

Austin Ekeler — 100+ rushing + receiving yards (+125)

Ekeler is expected to return to the lineup after missing every game but the opener. In that opener, Ekeler had 164 total yards on 20 touches. Sure, he’s coming off injury and the Chargers may be cautious. He’s also had plenty of time to rest up and get 100%, which was the idea holding him out of Week 4 with the bye coming up. Ekeler said this week he probably could have played during the Chargers’ bye. So we’re not anticipating Ekeler being on a snap count or held back at all. It’s a tough matchup but if Ekeler gets the touches, he should eclipse 100 total yards. Also keep in mind Ekeler played in Week 1 with Mike Williams healthy.

Tony Pollard — Longest rush O14.5 yards (-125)

Pollard is absolutely going to break one off in this game. The Cowboys are 3-2 and will likely be playing this game after watching the Eagles get to 6-0. Some desperation should sink in. Anyway, outside of a tough matchup last week vs. the Niners, Pollard has been fine this season. Before the 49ers contest, Pollard’s longest run went over this line in each of the other four games this season. His touches have gone down since Week 3 but we should see plenty of Pollard in prime time. His rushing yards prop over is also a decent play.