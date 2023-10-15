Best player prop bets for Giants vs. Bills in Sunday Night Football in Week 6

The Buffalo Bills will host the New York Giants for Sunday Night Football in Week 6 of the NFL season. According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Bills are favored by 14.5 points with an over/under of 44.5.

Below, we’ll run through our three favorite player props for this matchup with odds and lines via DraftKings Sportsbook.

Sunday Night Football: Giants vs. Bills prop bets

James Cook over 56.5 rushing yards (-115)

This feels like an excellent time to buy low on Cook, who has only taken 17 carries for 25 rushing yards in his last two games. However, the matchup against the Giants is prime for a bounceback, as New York has allowed the second-most rushing yards to running backs this season. Game flow is in Cook’s favor as well. Let’s not forget that he posted 123 and 98 rushing yards respectively against the Las Vegas Raiders and Washington Commanders before those two down performances. This is an excellent situation for Cook to get back on track.

Josh Allen under 26.5 rushing yards (-115)

Even though he has scored a rushing touchdown in each of his last three games, Allen doesn’t have many rushing attempts this season. He has only carried the ball 20 times for 120 rushing yards across five games. The Bills QB has gone under 26.5 rushing yards in three of his last four games, and it doesn’t seem like Buffalo will need him to use his legs as a large favorite over the Giants.

Tyler Bass over 2.5 PAT made (-195)

Yes, there’s quite a bit of juice tied to this prop. However, the Bills are favored by more than two touchdowns in this game. There’s a very good chance they punch it into the end-zone at least three times, if not more. That would give Bass enough opportunities to hit the over on this prop. Every kicker the Giants have faced this season has made at least three extra points.