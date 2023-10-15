Here are our favorite NFL underdog picks for Week 6

We have made it to the sixth week of the 2023 NFL season. The haves and the have-nots have already started forming as a handful of teams look elite while others still struggle to get out of the gate. Still, any given Sunday is certainly a possibility, so there is bound to be an upset across the league. Here are our favorite underdogs in Week 6, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

NFL Week 6: Underdog picks

Chicago Bears (+140)

The Bears will take on the Minnesota Vikings in an NFC North divisional game in Week 6. Both teams enter 1-4, but Chicago’s offense looked like it turned a corner last week against the Washington Commanders. They scored 40 points thanks to quarterback Justin Fields connecting with wide receiver DJ Moore eight times for 230 yards and three touchdowns. If they can continue that momentum, they could pick up a win over the Justin Jefferson-less Vikings.

Seattle Seahawks (+130)

Seattle heads into their matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals with a 3-1 record. Reports out of Cincinnati are that quarterback Joe Burrow is back fully healthy and shouldn’t be hindered any longer. He is coming off his best game, but it came against the Arizona Cardinals and was largely due to Ja’Marr Chase having 192 yards and three touchdowns on 15 receptions. If Seattle can play a well-rounded game and Burrow isn’t actually at 100%, they could come away with a big win.

New England Patriots (+130)

It was reported on Sunday morning that while Mac Jones will still be the starting quarterback this week, his leash is short. Luckily, the Patriots will take on the Las Vegas Raiders. The game is on the road for the Pats, which is likely why they aren’t favored or have closer odds. Las Vegas has a very middle-of-the-road defense, and the Patriots’ defense should be able to keep up with the offense. With his job on the line, Jones will need to step up, and if he does, New England could pick up an upset victory.

Los Angeles Chargers (+105)

The Dallas Cowboys’ defense was exposed by the San Francisco 49ers last week. The Chargers are no 49ers, but they still have matchups to like in this matchup. This Monday Night Football matchup is expected to feature the return of Austin Ekeler to the backfield. Los Angeles’ bye week could have been the perfect time to get healthy ahead of a big matchup. If the defense can contain the Dallas offense, Justin Herbert and Ekeler have a good chance of picking up a big win on Monday night.