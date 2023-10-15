Here’s our Lottery Ticket NFL parlay for Week 6

The NFL is back with another week of matchups with ample betting opportunities. We mainly suggest individual picks on spreads or moneylines, but we understand that sometimes you want to make that multi-leg parlay to try and strike it big. To be clear, this will be a bet that you would wager a few dollars on at most, but here is our favorite lottery ticket parlay for Week 6 of the 2023 NFL season.

Odds are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

NFL Week 6: Lottery Ticket parlay

Raheem Mostert over 15.5 carries (+100)

Kenneth Walker III over 67.5 rushing yards (-125)

T.J. Hockenson over 5.5 receptions (-110)

Desmond Ridder over 1.5 passing touchdowns (+210)

Breece Hall under 54.5 rushing yards (-105)

Jerome Ford under 37.5 rushing yards (-120)

Total odds: +7526. Payout: $5 would net $381.30

The Miami Dolphins placed rookie running back De’Von Achane on injured reserve, meaning he will be out at least the next four games. Mostert takes back over as the starting running back in Week 6 against the Carolina Panthers. The veteran has more than 15 carries in only one game this season but has taken a backseat to Achane. With the rookie ruled out, Mostert should tally at least 16 carries in a game that projects Miami to be running the clock out late.

Walker and the Seattle Seahawks will face the Cincinnati Bengals this week. Their defense is allowing the second-most rushing yards per game. Walker has rushed for at least 64 yards in three of his four games this year. Coming off the bye week, he should tally at least 68 against the Bengals’ defense.

The Minnesota Vikings offense will be stunted for at least their next four games. Star wide receiver Justin Jefferson was added to IR, leaving the top wide receivers Jordan Addison and K.J. Osborn. I think quarterback Kirk Cousins relies heavily on Hockenson this week, and the tight end finishes with at least six receptions.

Ridder draws a good matchup against the Washington Commanders’ defense. Yes, Washington’s defensive line is scary, but Justin Fields and the Chicago Bears exposed the secondary in its last game. Ridder had a career game last week, throwing for 329 yards and a touchdown. He only has one multi-touchdown passing game in his career, but with the matchup, should pass for two touchdowns in Week 6.

It’s no secret that the New York Jets’ offense has struggled this season without quarterback Aaron Rodgers. They now have to face the Philadelphia Eagles, who could be one of the offenses that can find weaknesses in the Jets’ tough defense. New York may have to abandon the run early if the game gets out of hand, especially as the Eagles allow the fewest rushing yards per game in the league. It could be a slow day for Hall.

Ford has gotten ample opportunity from Cleveland but hasn’t been able to do much with it following the injury to star running back Nick Chubb. He had one game over 100 yards, but it was also his lone game with more than 36 rushing yards. In a tough matchup against the San Francisco 49ers, allowing the second-fewest rushing yards per game, Ford is likely to fall short of his rushing yard total, even though it is a low mark.