Best player prop bets to consider for Giants vs. Bills in NFL Week 6

The New York Giants head to Buffalo to take on the Bills on Sunday Night Football in Week 6 of the 2023 NFL season. The Giants will be without starting QB Daniel Jones, who sustained a neck injury last week in a loss to the Miami Dolphins. The Giants sit at 1-4 on the season and last place in the NFC East. The Bills are coming off a tough London loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars last week and are in need of a bounce back. We’re going to go over some player prop bets on DraftKings Sportsbook for Giants-Bills on SNF.

Giants vs. Bills player prop bets

Tyrod Taylor — O0.5 interceptions (-145)

This was perhaps the easiest prop to pick out for this game. Taylor hasn’t started an NFL game since 2021 with the Texans. In that season, he threw almost an interception per start. Giants RB Saquon Barkley could miss another game, which would increase how we feel about this prop. But you’d think either way the Giants will be forced to throw the ball while trailing most of this game. If that’s the case, expect Taylor to slip up at least once.

James Cook — O58.5 rushing yards (-120)

This has to be the week Cook goes off, right? He was great earlier in the season against the Raiders and Commanders. Then last week he rushed for -4 yards on five carries, which isn’t ideal. Despite severely busting in London vs. the Jags, Cook played 62% of the offensive snaps; no other Bills RB played more than 18%. So this is still Cook’s backfield and he should get plenty of work in a smash spot vs. the Giants, who are allowing the third-most rushing yards per game this season (151.4). Also, if you want to grab the alternate rushing line Cook 100+ yards at +500 isn’t a bad sprinkle.

Gabe Davis — Anytime TD (+140)

Stefon Diggs may be QB Josh Allen’s favorite target but don’t forget about Davis, who is finally having that breakout season. Davis is coming off six catches on eight targets for 100 yards and a TD in London vs. Jacksonville. He’s scored in four straight games, three of which the Bills won by at least four TDs. If this is another game that’s going to get out of hand, the Bills should run the score up. Davis has had a knack for finding the end zone and is among the league leaders in yards per reception.