Best player prop bets to consider for Eagles vs. Jets in NFL Week 6

The Philadelphia Eagles head to MetLife Stadium to take on the New York Jets in Week 6 of the 2023 NFL season. This is a tale of two teams, one looking to remain undefeated on its quest to return to the Super Bowl. The other looking to tread water in hopes of salvaging a lost season. Below we’ll go over some player prop bets we find favorable for Eagles-Jets on DraftKings Sportsbook.

Eagles vs. Jets player prop bets

D’Andre Swift — O16.5 receiving yards (-115)

The Jets are allowing the second-most receiving yards to running backs this season. That includes giving up an average of about five receptions to RBs per game. Swift doesn’t need much to get over this line, a total he’s eclipsed in back-to-back weeks. Swift has 10 receptions for 61 yards in the past two weeks. If the Eagles build up a lead, Swift should be on the field plenty. Despite being 6.5-point favorites, the Eagles have let teams hang around. In a close game, Swift should get the targets to get over this number easily.

Allen Lazard — O32.5 receiving yards (-115)

Believe it or not, the Jets have only really been blown out once this season sitting at 2-3. But New York could spend a lot of time playing from behind on Sunday. If that’s the case, QB Zach Wilson will need to find his safety net, which has been Lazard lately. He has at least three catches in each of the past three games and has eclipsed this total in four of five. Lazard is averaging 15.5 yards per catch, which is top-15 in the NFL among receivers with at least 10 receptions. If Lazard simply hits his averages, this line should clear.

Jalen Hurts — U44.5 rushing yards (-110)

This bet scares me but there’s a few reasons to like it. First, Hurts hasn’t gone over this line often so far this season, failing to reach 45 rushing yards in four of five games. The one outlier was a close game vs. the Rams last week. Hurts isn’t rushing the ball as often and the Eagles have reason to keep Hurts upright and not taking hits. There’s also a scenario in which the Eagles go up big and never look back. That could limit the times Hurts rushes the ball. He’s only averaging 3.7 yards per carry this season, so that means fewer designed runs. I think the Eagles build up a lead and lean on Swift and Kenneth Gainwell in the rushing game.